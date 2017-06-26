Book on Brigadier Maimalari killed in 1996 Coup for Public Presentation

Related News

A book titled “The First Regular Combatant, Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari” would be unveiled and presented to the general public on July 4 at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, is billed to chair the book launch.

The book authored by Haruna Poloma would be launched by Aminu Dantata who will be supported by co-launchers that include Aliko Dangote, President Dangote Group, and Muhammadu Indimi, President Oriental Energy Resources Ltd.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Nigeria Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Dan Masanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, would be guest speakers at the occasion.

The book would be reviewed by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu, a retired major general.

Brigadier Maimalari was the first regular combatant Nigerian in the Officer Corps of the Nigerian Army. He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, United Kingdom. He was murdered on the night of January 15, 1966 during the coup that brought Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi to power. Until his death he was the Commander Second Brigade Nigerian Army, Lagos.