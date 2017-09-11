Jide Kosoko, Rachael Oniga, Kenneth Okolie, shine at ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ premiere

Related News

Nollywood stars, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie and Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, took Toronto’s iconic Festival Street by storm on Sunday night for the Premiere of ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.’

The Special Guest of Honour for the premiere was Foli Coker, DG – Nigerian Development Tourism Commission.

The sold-out premiere had some of Toronto’s well-known celebrities and influencers in attendance including Toronto Raptors’ General Manager, Masai Ujiri.

It is the only Nigerian movie and one of the three African features in the Contemporary World Cinema category, which spotlights 48 of the best new films worldwide.

Mo Abudu, chief executive producer, EbonyLife Films and producer of the movie, said on her official Instagram handle that ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,’ was ‘well-received at the film festival.’

“We walked into the event with style. We were proud to be flying the Nigerian and Nollywood flag tonight,” she said.

“Our audiences simply loved The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. It was such an honour to be well received.”

Set in Lagos and London, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel tells the story of a passionate Nigerian chef, ‘Ope,’ trying to follow her dream of opening a restaurant in London.

Directed by Kaduna-born director, Ishaya Bako, the movie tells the story of Ope – a disillusioned chef working in London who returns to the family business she’s destined to inherit in Nigeria.

She soon meets and falls in love with Deji a charming, successful entrepreneur whose secret plan could jeopardize not just their budding romance but the future of the Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

The festival, which opened on Thursday, will come to a close on Sunday.