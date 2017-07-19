Africa’s leading artists prepare for Lagos Fair

Related News

The second edition of ART X Lagos annual art fair, organised by TP-Collective, will hold between November 3 to November 5 at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event will host some of Africa’s most sought-after artists, emerging artists, and leading galleries.

Launched in 2016, ART X Lagos is West Africa’s first international art fair which was designed to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and diaspora, and to widen Nigeria’s connection to the art scene across Africa and internationally.

Last year, the debut edition of ART X Lagos saw 65 artists, drawn from 10 countries in Africa, present works of art across various media including painting, sculpture, illustration and photography.

Special projects included live art installations and performances that combine music with visual art. During its three-day run, over 5,000 visitors attended the art fair, spanning art lovers, enthusiasts, collectors and international observers.

Still building on the success of its maiden edition, and continuing with its objective to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and the diaspora, ART X Lagos in 2017 will host leading Nigerian galleries.

These include Art House – The Space (Nigeria), SMO Contemporary (Nigeria), Stevenson Gallery (South Africa), Gallery 1957 (Ghana) and Tafeta (United Kingdom), amongst others.

The presenting galleries have been chosen by a Selection Committee led by Advisory Board members, N’Goné Fall, the renowned Senegalese curator, art critic and cultural consultant; and Femi Lijadu, one of Nigeria’s most respected art collectors and leading lawyers.

The 2017 art fair will also feature curated projects and a talks program, curated by Missla Libsekal, an independent cultural producer and the Founder of Another Africa.

In addition, the art fair will see the return of ART X Live! a live art and music performance featuring Africa’s most talented rising artists, as well as interactive projects curated by A Whitespace Creative Agency.

Speaking at the announcement of ART X Lagos on Monday, Tokini Peterside, ART X Lagos Founder, and Director of TP- Collective said, “Our debut art fair in 2016 was an exciting and exhilarating experience that validated our decision to create this vital platform for the growth and increased visibility of African artists and galleries. We are incredibly proud of our achievement, which culminated in visits by over 5,000 visitors to the Civic Centre for over 3 days, to see the works of Africa’s most inspiring artists.

“This would have been impossible without the phenomenal support of the galleries, sponsors and partners, who took a huge leap of faith and committed to support us from ground zero, for which we are most grateful. In just 4 months’ time, we will be opening the doors to the ART X Lagos art fair, and we look forward once again to welcoming a vast and varied local and international audience as we seek to reinforce Lagos’ position as an emergent cultural capital on our continent.”

ART X Lagos was founded by Ms. Peterside while its executive team is also supported by an Advisory Board comprised of – Labi Ogunbiyi, Dudun Peterside, Evelyn Oputu, Fatima Wali-Abdurrahman, Femi Lijadu, Jess Castellote, Junaid Dikko, N’Goné Fall and Reni Folawiyo.

Through its contribution to the increased visibility of African artists, ART X Lagos aims to reinforce the visual arts as an important component of the creative industry in Nigeria and Africa, and to position Lagos as an emergent cultural capital on the continent.