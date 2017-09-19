Petrol jetty explodes, four feared dead

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]
NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]

At least four persons reportedly died in an early morning explosion on Monday when an inferno rocked a petroleum jetty in Apapa, Lagos.

The jetty, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, belongs to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Our correspondent gathered that the inferno started around 3:00 a.m. when a petroleum vessel was discharging fuel at the jetty.

The NNPC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, confirmed the explosion.

Although sources said four persons died in the incident, the NNPC did not confirm the number of casualties.

Mr. Ughamadu, however, assured Nigerians of the availability of petroleum products nationwide, adding that the explosion would not affect supply of petroleum products across the country.

The statement attributed the explosion to activities of hoodlums who were allegedly scooping spilled fuel from ships discharging fuel at the jetty.

The corporation added that it had deployed a team of engineers to the jetty, adding that repair works would commence on the affected parts immediately.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.