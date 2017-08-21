Shell warns Nigerian protesters risks health hazard at occupied plant

Related News

Royal Dutch Shell has warned protesters from the Kula and Belema communities in Rivers State of the hazards they are exposing themselves to as a result of their siege at a Nigerian facility.

Reports from AFP news agency indicates that hundreds of protesters from the two communities have occupied the plant since August 11 to press their demands for jobs and better living conditions.

In a statement, Sunday, the Company’s Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company, said the occupation exposes people at the plant to higher safety risks adding that this could trigger a spill or fire with potentially serious consequences.

“The illegal occupation of Belema Flow Station and Gas Plant in Rivers State has safety implications both for the people at the facilities and nearby communities,” it said.

The company also expressed its concern that “unauthorised persons, including women and children, have been observed in close proximity to equipment that processed crude oil and gas without the protection of safety clothing.”

Shell has said it had not been able to gain access to the plant since the seizure and called on the protesters to leave.

The plant transports crude oil to the Bonny Light export terminal, which exports about 225,000 barrels per day.

The protesters from the communities said they want Shell to shift the plant’s operation base to a local company.

“We want Shell to hand over the operations of the flow station to Belema Oil Company because it appreciates our challenges and needs,” community leader Godson Egbelekro told AFP.

In 1993, Shell was forced to quit operation in Ogoniland as a result of community unrest, but the company still runs a network of pipelines in the area.



epa05113059 (FILE) A file photo dated 30 July 2015 showing a company flag flying infront of the head office of Royal Dutch Shell in The Hague, The Netherlands. Royal Dutch Shell plc on 20 January 2016 reported a sharp fall in profits for the last quarter of 2015 as low oil prices hit earnings and the company restructured to reduce costs. Shell said it expected fourth-quarter earnings to be between 1.6 billion and 1.9 billion dollars, down from 4.2 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2014. Full-year earnings, including the impact of lower prices on the company’s oil inventory, are expected to total 10.4 billion to 10.7 billion dollars, about 45 per cent lower than the 19 billion dollars reported in 2014. EPA/JERRY LAMPEN [Photo Credit: Financial Times]

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer with some two million barrels per day, depends on the sector for 90 per cent of foreign exchange earnings and 70 per cent of government revenue.