Chevron, ExxonMobil, 10 others top NEITI compliance ranking

Fourteen companies and government agencies have led the pack among organisations that participated in a ranking conducted by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, to select firms that fully complied with the guidelines for submission of information and data in the 2015 audit templates.

The top companies with a maximum 100 percent score include Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Consolidated Oil Producing Nigeria Limited, Continental Oil & Gas Limited Nigeria, Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited, Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Gas Company, Orient Energy, Star Deepwater Petroleum and Waltersmith Petroman.

Two government agencies, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board were also among the group.

Five companies, namely Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, Statoil Nigeria Limited, Petrobas Nigeria Limited, Midwestern Oil & Gas Company Limited and ND Western Limited, scored between 94 and 98 percent to join others in the top compliance ranking category.

NEITI spokesperson, Ogbonnaya Orji, explained that 20 companies scored between 80 and 88 percent, while 12 others recorded between 72 and 75 percent. Only four companies, representing six percent of the total figure, failed to make submissions before the deadline.

Mr. Orji said of the four companies, two made submissions after the ranking deadline had ended while the two others failed to make submissions at all.

Aiteo Exploration & Production Limited and Network Exploration & Production Nigeria Limited made submissions to NEITI after the deadline, while the remaining two companies, Neconde Energy Limited and Prime Exploration & Production Limited Nigeria, failed to comply.