Naira sustains gain at parallel market

Naira Notes
Naira Notes

The naira on Wednesday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market, exchanging at N363 to the dollar from the N364 posted on Tuesday.

The pound sterling and the Euro closed at N477 and N428 to the naira, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change window, the naira was traded at N363 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N477 and N428, respectively.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N367.50 to the dollar.

Traders expressed optimism that the interventions by the CBN at the market were capable of closing the gap further between the rates at the parallel market and other segments.

NAN reports that not all the BDCs in the South West bought foreign exchange from the weekly auction on Tuesday.

A credible BDC source told NAN on condition of anonymity that since the near convergence of rates many BDCs were trading at a loss.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.