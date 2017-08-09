Mobil Nigeria changes name to 11 Plc

ExxonMobil Nigeria [Photo: The News Nigeria]

Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc has changed its name to 11 Plc, an official has said.

A notice dated August 8, posted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, and signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Acting Head, Listings Regulation Department, said the company has since obtained a new Certificate of Incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, bearing the new name.

“Dealing Members are hereby notified that Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc has changed its name to 11 Plc (pronounced as “Double One Plc”),” the notice said.

“This is sequel to the resolution passed by the company’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 May 2017.”

The change of name will be implemented by the Nigerian Stock Exchange from August 11, the notice added.

