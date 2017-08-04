Nigeria introduces new cabotage policy

Related News

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, said it had introduced new Cabotage Compliance Strategy, NCCS, for a successful coastal and inland trade regime.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside, made this known in a statement issued by Isichei Osamgbi, the agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, in Lagos on Friday.

Mr. Peterside said that NIMASA came up with the facility to secure jobs for qualified Nigerians in the maritime sector.

He said that with the NCCS regime, NIMASA would no longer consider applications for grant of waiver on manning for prescribed categories of officers in vessels engaged in cabotage trade.

“The era of foreigners taking over jobs that Nigerians are qualified for in the maritime sector is over.

“The NCCS will point a new direction to our cabotage regime as the agency will no longer consider application for grant of waiver on manning requirements for vessels engaged in coastal trade.

“This is with regards to 2nd officer, 2nd engineer, 2nd mate, down to able seamen, ratings and stewards,” he said.

The director-general stated that special applications for captains, chief engineers, chief officers, and 1st mate, in the absence of qualified Nigerians, would be considered on merit.

“It is on the condition that such an organisation will plan to train a Nigerian and make a transition plan to ensure that the Nigerian takes over the job within one year,” he said.

He said that the whole essence of this was to ensure that Nigerians were not deprived of the jobs due to them on showing requisite qualifications for the job.

Mr. Peterside assured that NIMASA would continue to work closely with stakeholders to support and promote indigenous participation in the Nigerian maritime sector.

He called on all relevant government agencies and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to collaborate with the agency in harnessing opportunities available in the nation’s maritime space.