NTEL names new acting Chief Executive

The Nigeria Telecommunications Limited, NTEL, has a new acting Chief Executive Officer. He is Abhulime Ehiagwina.

Mr. Ehiagwina succeeds the pioneer Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the telecom operator, Kamar Abass, who “stepped down from his role as CEO due to urgent personal and medical considerations.”

The Director, External Affairs of NTEL, Osondu Nwokoro, said Ehiagwina was named by the NatCom board, which will commence the search for a substantive CEO in due course.

Mr. Ehiagwina holds a Bachelor of Science, B.Sc Accounting degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; a Master of Business Administration, MBA, from the University of Lagos, and an Advanced Management & Leadership Programme, AMP, certificate from the Said Business School, Oxford University, UK.

Prior to joining NTEL as Chief Financial Officer, CFO, Mr. Abhulime was Chief Finance Officer, CFO & Board member of Helios Towers Nigeria, where he oversaw the finance and IT functions.

He helped grow the company’s turnover by over 300 per cent in three years, raising a $250 million Eurobond, first non-bank or oil/gas company out of Nigeria.

With over 25 years financial management experience, Mr. Ehiagwina also sat on the board of Interswitch as a non-Executive Director during this period.

Mr. Abass, who joined the NatCom Board in 2015, led the company to launch NTEL operations on April 8, 2016 in Lagos and Abuja and subsequently in Port Harcourt in December 2016.

Besides, he led NTEL to launch the first advanced 4G/LTE network, providing superfast Internet access that enables voice, data video and TV on demand; first network to make a 4G data call on Monday, January 18, 2016.

He was also in charge when NTEL became the first network to make a VoLTE call on February 23, 2016; First 4G/LTE Advanced network to begin full operations in Nigeria on April 8, 2016 in Lagos and Abuja, and First network to launch a bespoke 4G/LTE dual-SIM phone in Nigeria.

NTEL is Nigeria’s first advanced 4G/LTE network providing superfast Internet access that enables voice, data video and TV on demand. The NTEL network is built on the 900/1800 Mhz, with National Bandwidth, International Voice Termination, International Bandwidth, Mobile Network and Fixed Network.