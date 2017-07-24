Naira rebounds against dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Monday regained strength against the dollar at the parallel market, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Nigerian currency gained one point to exchange at N365 to the dollar at the parallel market, stronger than N366 posted on Friday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N475 and N420, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira traded at N362 to the dollar, while the pound sterling and the Euro closed at N417 and N419.

The Naira, however, depreciated at the investors’ window as it closed at N367.3 to the dollar.

Trading at the interbank market saw the Naira close at N305.8 to the dollar.

Traders said that activities at the market were at low key as stakeholders awaited the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

NAN reports that the Naira has remained stable for about two months due to the sustained interventions by the CBN at the foreign exchange market.

Traders urged the apex bank to continue to boost liquidity at the market.

(NAN)