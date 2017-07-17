BOI gives N50,000 loan to 1000 women

Related News

The Bank of Industry, BOI, in collaboration with the National Council of Women Societies, NCWS, on Monday disbursed N50,000 loan to 1000 women in the FCT.

Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, Micro Enterprises, BOI, who doled out the cash at the NCWS National Officers Women Empowerment Programme, said the loan had no interest.

She urged the beneficiaries to make use of the loan to improve their livelihood.

Mrs. Adeniji said that the government had made provisions for the loan and urged women to key into the empowerment project using NCWS as the platform.

In her remarks, President, NCWS, Gloria Shoda, said that securing the facility was part of her campaign promise to Nigerian women.

She said that under her leadership, NCWS would work hard to ensure that women are empowered economically and entrepreneurs given the needed support.

She said that partnering with like-minded agencies and activists was one of the council core areas of operation.

The president noted that with collaborations like this, the country would witness the desired changes in the lives of girls, women and families.

She said in line with this, NCWS was partnering with the Federal Government and the Bank of Industry, BOI, to empower 1000 women in the FCT.

Ms. Shoda said that the FCT was a pilot project to flag-off the scheme.

She said that subsequently 30 women would be selected in each local government areas across the country.

“During my campaign, I outlined a four-point development plan.

“I want to reiterate here that, I remain fully committed to Renewing, Re-structuring, Re-integrating and Re-energising, the average Nigerian women.

“We have swung into action by this scheme and we are committed to do more,” she said.

Shoda said her vision was to see Nigerian women empowered to effectively participate in political, socio-economic sectors and to play a significant role as change agents in the society.

Pauline Tallen, ex-Plateau Deputy Governor thanked the NCWS for its efforts to empower Nigerian women.

She said that empowering a woman is to empower a nation and urged the government to do more to better the lives of women in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that the empowerment programme was part of the activities to mark Ms. Shoda’s one year in office.

(NAN)