Osinbajo advocates empowerment of local producers

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the empowerment of local producers to promote local production of goods in the country.

Speaking at the nationwide Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics, MSME Clinics, an initiative of the Office of Vice President, hosted by the Ogun State government in Abeokuta yesterday, Mr. Osinbajo said there was need for Nigerians to do away with the importation mentality.

He noted that such attitude kills the entrepreneurial skills of the people.

Noting that the nation is the leading, largest economy in Africa, the acting president said Nigeria is blessed with aggressive entrepreneurs who are talented to make things work effectively in the MSMEs sub-sector of the nation’s economy.

While identifying inadequate infrastructure regulatory framework as one of factors militating against the MSMEs, he called for proper orientation and enlightenment on best and ideal as well as easy way to establish small scale businesses.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in his remarks, applauded the Federal Government’s initiative, saying it would help resuscitate the nation’s economic sector.

He reiterated the efforts of his administration to rebuild the state through an economic blue print and assured that it would consolidate on past efforts by ensuring that the state sustains its status as the industrial hub in Nigeria.