U.S. launches technological support for Nigeria’s oil sector

The Foreign Commercial Service of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Nigeria and its leading local partner, Manifold Computers, have introduced an innovative technology Synergy and Aruba for use in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Synergy and Aruba helps companies operating in the Nigerian oil and gas industry to increase the efficiency of operations, monitor people, manage resources, make real-time decisions, reduce risks, save costs, and increase flexibility, productivity and company bottom line.

Speaking during a public presentation of the technology product at an event in Lagos last week, United States Consul General, F. John Bray, renewed the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting trade and investment in Nigeria.

Mr. Bray encouraged Nigerian oil and gas industry players to avail themselves of the innovative technology with a view to harnessing Nigeria’s abundant resources, improving their bottom-line and ultimately growing the economy.

“Nigeria presents tremendous long-term growth opportunities and the United States government remains committed to supporting American companies and local partners in deploying U.S. technology to help tackle some of the challenges the country is facing,” Mr. Bray said at the event.

Acting Commercial Counselor of the U.S. Mission, Paul Bergman, also highlighted Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s long term partnership with the American Commercial Service.

According to him, the U.S. Commercial Service will continue to be at the fore-front of promoting trade and investment between America and Nigeria through the development and execution of mutually beneficial international trade policies and promotion strategies.

Country Managing Director, HPE Nigeria, Chukwuma Okpaka, noted that the high performance computing technology solution meets the modern exigencies of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Modeling and simulation applications, he added, will accelerate breakthroughs in oil and gas, science, medicine, technology, and energy sectors.

The event was attended by leading oil and gas industry players, technology service providers, and senior government officials.