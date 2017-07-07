Cooking Gas: Nigeria LNG revamps three jetties to boost supply to consumers

Related News

The Nigeria LNG recently facilitated the revamp of three liquefied petroleum gas jetties to boost supply of the commodity to consumers.

The general manager, commercial, of the company, Godwill Dike, identified the three jetties as the New Oil Jetty, NOJ, the Bulk Oil Platform, BOP and the Petroleum Wharf Apapa, PWA, all located in Apapa, Lagos.

“On completion of revamp works, delivery of product via all three jetties would ensure steady supply of LPG through the facilities and should lead to reduction in end user prices with volumes being readily available,” Mr. Dike said in a statement on Friday.

He said the revamp of the facilities was part of NLNG’s commitment to the sustained supply of LPG, also known as cooking gas, into the local market.

The commitment, the manager explained, was premised on the need to ensure that Nigerians used cleaner energy for the health benefit of Nigerians and cleaner environment in line with the company’s mission to help build a better Nigeria.

Mr. Dike was speaking during the inspection visit of the Managing Director, NLNG, Tony Attah, to key LPG facilities in Apapa.

During the visit, Mr. Attah said the NLNG would continue to remain the biggest receptacle to gas in the country, noting that the company’s efforts over the years help change the game in the gas industry in Nigeria.

“We have since helped in the reduction of gas flared in the country from 65 per cent to less than 20 per cent,” he said.

“As part of our vision to help build a better Nigeria, we are focused on sustained supply of LPG in a bid to deepen its usage in the country, promote environmentalism, thus amongst others, reduce death from inhalation of smoke from dirty fuels,” he added.

Mr. Attah said volumes of LPG in the market was less than 50,000 tons per annum before NLNG’s intervention in 2007.

Since then, he said gas deliveries to consumers have continued to increase to about 262,000 tons delivered by the company alone in 2016, out of a total domestic consumption capacity of over 450,000 tons.

“We are focusing on better environmentalism through steady supply of LPG, a clean and versatile energy, which will protect our environment. Nigeria LNG is raising the ante in ensuring a clean environment for Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Sadeeq Mai-Bornu, said there were opportunities for partnership between the company and businesses, to create employment from new businesses, thereby reducing poverty.

“Nigeria LNG is the arrowhead of the federal governments drive to reduce gas flared in the country. NLNG is committed to ensuring reliable supply of the product for a cleaner environment,” Mr. Mai-Bornu said.

General Manager, External Relations of the company, Kudo Eresia-Eke, said as part of advocacy to help build a better Nigeria, the NLNG was focussing on supply of LPG, with about 350,000 tonnes per annum currently dedicated for the domestic market.

Mr. Ersia-Eke explained that the visit to the LPG facilities was to explore the prospects of a better flow of the product into the market, to ensure the price was reduced and the product easily affordable’

He said before the intervention of the NLNG in the local LPG market, the product, like all other petroleum products in the country, was imported and sold to marketers for distribution and retail supply to consumers.

The NLNG delegation, which also included Health & Safety Manager, Amadi Amadi, also visited Navgas Limited, NIPCO PLC and Nigerian Products Storage Company, NPSC, Terminals also in Apapa.