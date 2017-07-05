Nigeria to issue N135 billion bonds on July 12 – DMO

Bonds [Photo Credit: Financial Watch Nigeria]
Bonds [Photo Credit: Financial Watch Nigeria]

The Federal Government plans to sell N135 billion worth of bonds in its July 12 auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has said.

The offer circular, which was obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja, said it would sell N35 billion of bonds that would mature in July 2021 at 14.50 per cent.

It would also sell N50 billion at 16.28 per cent to mature in March 2027, while another N50 billion of paper would be sold at 16.24 per cent to mature in April 2037.

All the bonds on offer are re-openings of previous issues, the circular said.

Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.