Nigeria imports 4.05 billion litres of petrol worth N566.96 billion in three months – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said Nigeria imported 4.05 billion litres of petrol valued at N566.96 billion in first quarter of 2017, between January and March.

The NBS gave the figure in “Petroleum Products Import Statistics for Ist quarter 2017’’ released by the bureau on Thursday in Abuja.

The bureau stated that data reflected that 4.05 billion litres of petrol, PMS; 1.31 billion litres of diesel, AGO; and 41.06 million litres of kerosene, HHK, were imported in the quarter.

It stated that the products imported valued at N566.96 billion, N187.56 billion and N5.92 billion for petrol, diesel, and kerosene respectively.

“The month of March 2017 recorded the highest volumes of PMS and AGO imported into the country at 1.63 billion and 504.59 million litres.

“PMS and AGO valued at N218.88 million and N70.28 million respectively.

“The highest monthly volume of HHK was imported in the January 2017 with 27.82 million litres valued at N4.07 billion.’’

According to the bureau, state-wide distribution of truck-out volume for the quarter showed that 4.81 billion litres of petrol was distributed in the quarter nationwide.

It stated that the state-wide distribution of truck-out volume showed that 1.31 billion litres of diesel and 236.43 million litres of kerosene were also distributed nationwide.

(NAN)