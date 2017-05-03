Four years after, Arik resumes flights to Maiduguri

Related News

The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of flight operations to Maiduguri, Borno State, four years after it suspended operations to the state.

According to Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Roy Ilegbodu, the flight operations will commence on May 9.

Announcing the resumption in a press statement in Lagos, Arik Air said flights to Maiduguri will operate thrice weekly, with the possibility of increasing the frequency in the coming weeks.

The airline, however, said although the flight will operate via Abuja, passengers from other Arik Air network can conveniently connect to Abuja for their onward journey to Maiduguri.

Arik Air suspended operations to Maiduguri in December 2013 due to security reasons.

The security situation in the region has since improved, the airline said, noting that the development necessitated the resumption of flight operations to the Maiduguri International Airport.