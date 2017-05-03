Nigeria’s oil production rises to two million barrels per day – NNPC

Related News

Nigeria’s oil production has risen from 1.2 million barrels per day to two million barrels per day, an official has said.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, said this on Tuesday while fielding questions from reporters in Abuja.

Mr. Baru, who said this after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the increase was due to the peace and stability recorded in the Niger Delta region .

Mr. Baru said he briefed the president on the activities of the NNPC and its subsidiaries.

The NNPC boss explained further that he gave detailed reports on fuel supply across the country, crude oil and gas production , and the ability of the corporation to supply gas to the power sector .

“We had an extensive briefing as you can see,”

“I spent quite some time with him to discuss these national issues,” the NNPC boss said.

“He was happy with the state of the corporation and told us to continue with the efforts that we are making ; and that if we need any executive attention, we should not hesitate to come back to him.”

Nigeria’s oil production capacity had been hampered by the activities of militants in the Niger Delta region.

Production has, however, improved as a result of negotiations with the aggrieved militants.

Africa’s largest economy relies heavily on oil proceeds to fund its budget and execute capital projects.

Meanwhile, when asked about any possible increment in fuel price, the NNPC boss said the corporation had no such plan on its radar.