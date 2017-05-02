N735m Tax Debt: FIRS shuts firms in Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt

Related News

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, on Tuesday, sealed the premises of tax-defaulting companies in Lagos, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the FIRS enforcement team shut the offices of Fiddil Commercial Company at the Trans-Amadi area of the city over tax liabilities totalling N150,524,655,00, which was accumulated between 2010 and 2015.

The enforcement team, on arrival, met the Chief Security Officer of the firm, who claimed the company has not been in operation for some time.

The chief security officer, who identified himself as Mr. Omoni, told the team that there were no members of staff in the office and promised that the director of the company would be informed of the development.

After a few minutes, the FIRS team gained entrance into the premises and the firm’s Chief Executive Officer came out of hiding to explain that the company has not been doing business, but had made arrangements to pay before the enforcement team’s arrival.

FIRS officials, however, asked the 12 workers out of the office complex before sealing it off.

The team also visited Annajul Rosari Limited located at 102 Rumuogba Estate, which is owing N50,998,582.70.

In Owerri, the offices of Roche Construction Nigeria Limited were shut over the company’s failure to pay Company Income Tax (CIT) and Education Tax (EDT) dating back to 2011. The company has a total liability of N218,939,417.29. Other companies distrained included Benkolo Investment Limited, which owes N15,728,386.34; Kolo Industries Nigeria Limited, with a tax debt of N14,279,547.32; Frank Gilly Nigeria Limited, which has a tax liability of N26,892,862.23; and Owerri Hotels, which owes N14,802,846.22.

Equally shut was Summer Suites Limited, a hotel which owes N1,985, 793.20.

In Lagos, the FIRS closed the premises of Sycamore Consulting Limited, 2 Garba Close off Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island, which owes N59,977,290.



The enforcement team also shut Itex Integrated Services at 163 Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, over tax liabilities of N99,390,324. Similarly affected was Jallis Construction Company, which has a tax debt of N81,701,000.