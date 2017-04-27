Richard Quest beats NSE closing gong

Related News

Renown business journalist, Richard Quest, Thursday, beat the closing gong at the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE.

The event, which held at the 9th floor of the Exchange House, began at exactly 2:25 p.m.

Mr. Quest, CNN International anchor and reporter, who arrived Lagos earlier in the week, is in Nigeria to film in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Earlier in the week, the ‘Quest Means Business’ anchor had been spotted in Oshodi, the commercial centre of Lagos, posing for photographs with other pedestrians.

The journalist had also disclosed on his Twitter handle that he was “busy filming around Lagos”, adding that he will be “tweeting my early thoughts on being back in Nigeria after 10 years away.”

But on Thursday at the Exchange, the CNN anchor moved out of the venue immediately after beating the gong, leaving behind a group of journalists who had been there to interact with him.

An official of the Exchange, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Quest would be shooting his Television programme Thursday afternoon, and that accounted for his inability to speak with the press.

Also at the gong beating event with Mr. Quest were the Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology, NSE, Ade Bajomo; the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Oscar Onyema; and the Supervising Producer – Africa, CNN, Stephanie Busari.

Others are Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Executive Director, Capital Markets Division, NSE; and Tinuade Awe, General Counsel and Head of Regulation, NSE.