Employee sues Access Bank over alleged unlawful suspension

An employee of Access Bank Plc, Abubakar Abdullahi, has sued the bank over alleged unlawful indefinite suspension.

Mr. Abdullahi, who worked at the bank’s Yola Branch before the suspension, sued the bank before the National Industrial Court, Abuja.

The banker is asking the court to order the bank to reinstate him without further delay.

He alleged that the bank did not give him fair hearing before suspending him in 2011 over alleged misconduct.

The plaintiff is also asking the court to order the bank to pay him arrears of salaries and other entitlements from the date of the suspension.

When the case was mentioned on Monday, the respondent’s counsel, M. Amefuna, told the court that she filed an application, seeking to file the bank’s statement of defence.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Nasir Saidu, did not oppose the application.

Justice Edith Agbakoba consequently granted the application and adjourned the case until May 17 for hearing

