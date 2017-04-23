Foreign exchange rate round-up Week 3 April

Related News

After a long weekend, that started on Thursday, April 13 and ended on Tuesday, April 18 thanks to the Easter holidays, the dollar kept a steady rate between Tuesday and Friday, April 21. It sold for N306, was bought for N305 and had a central value of N305.5 throughout the week at the official Central Bank exchange rate.

The highest value for the Pounds Sterling was on Wednesday with buying rate of the pound equal to N392.19 approximately. Selling rate was a pound to N393.48 while the central rate was N392.84.

The Euro sold for N327.05, and was bought for N325.98 on Tuesday, April 18. The central exchange rate for the Euro was N326.51. This represents the lowest value for the Euro in week three of April 2017. The exchange value for the Euro continually increased.