BREAKING: Buhari nominates Non-Executive Directors of CBN Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded five names to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This was confirmed by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who said the list was contained in a letter sent to Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

The nominees include three professors, Ummu Jalingo (North East), Justitia Nnabuko (South East) and Mike Obadan (South South). Others are Abdu Abubakar (North West) and Adeola Adetunji (South West).