Dangote clocks 60, to sound closing gong at NSE

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Nigerian cement tycoon, Aliko Dangote, will on Monday sound the closing gong at the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE.

The event is put together in commemoration of the 60 years anniversary of the business mogul.

A statement by Joseph Kadiri, NSE’s media officer, said Mr. Dangote would be at the exchange for the ceremony slated for Monday.

“Aliko Dangote will sound the closing gong to commemorate his diamond jubilee at the Exchange,” Mr. Kadiri said.

Mr. Dangote, a billionaire, was born on April 10, 1957. He owns the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities.

The company operates in Nigeria and other African countries, including Benin, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania and Zambia.

Mr. Dangote hails from a very prominent business family that lived in Nigeria for many years. He is the great grandson of Alhassan Dantata, reputed to be the richest African at the time of his death in 1955.

According to the recently released 2017 Forbes list of the world’s billionaires, Mr. Dangote is the richest black person in the world with a fortune estimated at $12.2 billion.

