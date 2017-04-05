Insecurity: Nigerian online store suspends payment on delivery service

delivery bike

Following increasing security challenges posed by Payment on Delivery, POD, option, an online store, Payporte, has suspended the system as part of its payment options.

The Managing Director of PayPorte, Bassey Eyo, made this declaration in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that few weeks ago, a delivery staff of Jumia, another online store, was brutally murdered in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after delivering goods to some customers on the POD basis.

Mr. Eyo, according to the statement, also noted that the decision was in line with the new Central Bank of Nigeria cashless policy and need to serve their customers better.

The Payporte boss, however, noted that only online secured payments and bank transfers will be accepted as means of payment from April 3.

“We have suspended the Payment On Delivery option on our website with effect from April 3,” he said.

“Our decision was necessitated by the increasing risk and security challenges posed by this payment option. Also to reduce the amount of cash carried from one location to another by our delivery staff.

“We encourage our customers to make use of our other secured electronic payment options such as online payment or bank transfer for payments.

“We believe this will also play an active role in the growth of e-commerce business in Nigeria as well as give a new dimension to the business,” he noted.

