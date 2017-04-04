Forex: Dealers clear CBN’s $150 million wholesale offer

Related News

Amid pledge by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to meet requests for foreign exchange by airlines, manufacturers, agriculture and petroleum sectors operators, the bank said authorised forex dealers on Tuesday fully subscribed to the $150 million offered in the interbank wholesale window.

The Central Bank also fulfilled its commitment on Tuesday, by selling $10,000 to Bureaux de Change, BDCs in line with its new sale policy.

The CBN spokesperson, Isaac Okorafor, who confirmed the sale in Abuja announced the commencement of interventions in the retail auction window for forex sales to the airlines, manufacturing, agricultural and petroleum sectors.

Mr. Okorafor said banks have started submitting requests by their customers to the CBN.

Since February 21, 2017, the Central Bank has made over ten offers in the interbank wholesale market, ranging from $100 million to $500 million per auction.

The spokesperson said dealers have fully subscribed to the last three auctions that ranged from $100million to $150 million.