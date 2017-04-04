Reps urges Nigerian govt. to constitute Customs board

Related News

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to constitute the Nigerian Customs Service board.

This was sequel to a motion raised by Kingsley Chinda (Rivers-PDP).

He said since the powers exercised by the Customs, Immigration and Prison services Board to appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over staff of the Nigerian Customs Service, are vested in the Board, there is need to urgently constitute the board.

“Absence of the Nigerian Customs Service Board is a contravention of the provisions of the Act and thereby affecting the effective functioning of the Customs Service,” Mr. Chinda said.

He maintained that unless the anomaly in the non-composition of the board was urgently addressed, the essence of the Act would be defeated.

He expressed his displeasure over the continued failure by the Finance Minister to constitute the Board.

The house unanimously adopted the motion and resolved to forward the resolution to the Senate for concurrence and urge the finance minister to urgently constitute the Board of Customs.

The committee on Customs and Excise was mandated to ensure implementation and report back in four weeks for further legislative action.

President Buhari had at the inception of his administration, dissolved all Boards of Federal Government Parastatals leaving only those of tertiary institutions.

The president had in the past week constituted boards for some parastatals under the ministry of Information and Culture.