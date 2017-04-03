BREAKING: Tanker Drivers Strike: Nigerian govt approves 16 per cent increase in payment to marketers

Related News

The Federal Government has announced the immediate increment of the bridging cost allowance payable to petroleum product marketers.

Bridging cost is the allowance paid to marketers for the transportation of petroleum products from the storage depots to retail outlets across Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Maikanti Baru, said the allowance was raised from the current N6.20 per litre to N7.20 with immediate effect.

He disclosed this in Abuja in his opening remarks at the opening of the meeting between NNPC management and leaders of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, PTD, section of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG in Abuja.

Mr. Maikanti told the meeting, also attended by representatives of the National Association of Transport Owners, NARTO, the employers of the drivers, that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has already approved the increment.

He said the decision to raise the bridging cost was a goodwill gesture by the federal government to demonstrate its commitment to resolve all issues affecting their smooth operations.

“I’m happy to announce to you that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has just approved the increase of bridging cost allowance from N6.20k to N7.20k.

“This is a good platform for you all to discuss the issues. We expect that with this, you will call off the strike immediately,” Mr. Maikanti told the oil workers.

“I plead with you to ensure that your discussions should be guided by national and not personal interest,” he added.

The tanker drivers commenced an indefinite strike on Monday. Should the strike not be called off after the meeting, it could lead to petrol scarcity across Nigeria.