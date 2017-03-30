CBN raises daily FOREX supply to BDCs to $10,000

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on Thursday said it would from Monday commence twice weekly FOREX sales to licensed Bureaux de Change, BDCs, in the country.

The bank also said it would also increase the weekly sale amount to BDCs from $5,000 to $10,000.

The spokesperson for the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, said henceforth licensed BDCs would be required to fund their accounts with the CBN on Mondays and Wednesdays, while they would receive their purchases on Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively in line with the new arrangement.

Mr. Okorafor said this move was aimed at ensuring wider spread and liquidity in the market to bank as well as BDCs.

In continuation of its intervention in the inter-bank market, the CBN on Thursday, offered a total of $100 million to authorised dealers to service forwardsrequest by wholesale customers in the interbank market.

Last Monday, the bank offered $100 million in wholesale forwards to DMBs, which was fully taken.