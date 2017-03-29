BREAKING: CBN licences Development Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigerian has licensed the Development Bank of Nigeria, owned by the Ministry of Finance, a ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday
The DBN was conceived in 2014, but its take-off had been fraught with delays.
The DBN is a wholesale financial institution which aims to increase access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through eligible financial intermediaries (participating financial institutions).
Details later…
