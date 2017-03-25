Addax Petroleum CEO arrested over Nigeria operation

Addax Petroleum [Photo: Africa Oil & Gas reports]
Addax Petroleum [Photo: Africa Oil & Gas reports]

The management of Addax Petroleum Nigeria Ltd. on Saturday confirmed that Geneva Prosecutor’s Office was conducting a criminal investigation into allegations focusing primarily on the company’s business in Nigeria.

The company’s Communications Officer, Michael Owhoko, confirmed in a statement in Lagos that the Chief Executive Office of its Geneva Office, Zhang Yi, and the legal director were under arrest.

According to the statement, Addax Petroleum is taking the matter seriously and will be responding appropriately to the investigation.

“This matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at present,’’ it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief executive officer and legal director of Addax Petroleum, Geneva, have both been arrested in Geneva and charged with suspected bribery of foreign officials.

The spokesman for Canton’s Prosecutor, Henri della Casa, had told Reuters on Friday that a criminal procedure had also been opened against the company — bought by China’s state-owned Sinopec, Asia’s largest oil refiner in 2009.

“I can confirm that the Geneva prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into bribery of foreign officials and that the company, Addax and its director-general and legal director are the subject of it,’’ della Casa said. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.