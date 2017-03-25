Nigeria, Morroco fertilizer deal creates 50,000 jobs — NNPC boss

Related News

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the supply of phosphate between Nigerian and Morocco has created about 50, 000 jobs, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has said.

A statement by NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughumadu, said the Group Managing Director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru, made this disclosure in Abuja.

Mr. Baru disclosed this recently while receiving the National coordinator of The New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD-Nigeria), Gloria Akobundu, at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

The NNPC boss, who noted that the MoU between the two countries was for the supply of phosphate to rejuvenate agriculture by making fertilizer available and affordable, said the deal had started yielding positive results in the country.

“The Moroccans have already supplied a cargo of phosphate which has been delivered to various blending plants across the country,” the GMD said.

“Already, eleven blending plants have come into production because of the supply.

“I am happy to inform you that this development has translated to the creation of about 50, 000 jobs and led to the production of about 1.3million tonnes of fertiliser in the country.”

According to the statement, the Moroccans have also given Nigeria a generous credit term of 90 days and they are planning to bring in more cargoes that will fit the various blending plants in the country, following the arrival of the first consignment.

According to the GMD, aside being a huge boost to the Nigerian agricultural sector and the economy, this partnership is expected to boost bilateral relationship between the two countries.