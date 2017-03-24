Buhari appoints new executives for Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new executives for the Bank of Agriculture.

The new heads include an interim managing director and other executive directors.

The appointed heads, according to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, include Kabiru Mohammed as interim MD/CEO; Prince Akenzua (South-South), Executive Director, Corporate Finance; and Okenwa Gabriel (South-East), Executive Director, Partnerships and Strategy.

Others are Ameh Owoicho (North-Central), Executive Director, Credit and Empowerment; and Bode Abikoye (South-West) Executive Director, Credit and Empowerment.

Blessing Lere-Adams, Deputy Director of Information at the agriculture ministry, stated that the appointments would support the Buhari administration in achieving its vision in the agricultural sector.

Mrs. Lere-Adams also said it would promote easy access to funds needed to boost farming across the country.

“These appointments are as a result of the Federal Government’s determination to reposition the Bank of Agriculture to be a more efficient and result-oriented institution,” she said.

“The strategic re-positioning of the BoA will enhance farmers’ access to agricultural funds that will be profitable for large and small-scale players.

“This is because the availability of funds will no doubt increase production, which will eventually result in self-sufficiency.”