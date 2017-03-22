Seven-Up Plc gets new vice chairman

Related News

The board of directors of Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc has announced some changes in the firm’s leadership.

A statement released by the company on Tuesday stated that the managing director, Sunil Sawhney, had been elevated to the position of vice chairman with effect from April 1.

Mr. Sawhney served in that position for eight years, it added.

According to the statement, Mr. Sawhney led SBC in various roles for the past 16 years during which time the company witnessed a most impressive track record of sustainable growth in every aspect of its operations.

It added that his contributions made the company one of the foremost non-alcoholic beverage producing firms in West Africa.

The statement explained that Ziad Maalouf would succeed Mr. Sawhney as the managing director of the company.

“(Mr.) Maalouf joined SBC nine years ago as National Sales and Distribution Manager, and was later promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Maalouf has over 20 years’ work experience in various reputable organisations,” the statement said.

“He holds a Business degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut and has attended numerous business and leadership executive education programmes at leading international institutions such as the Harvard Business School.”