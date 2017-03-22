Nigerian firm gets South African govt. sponsorship

Related News

Fidelis Igbokwe, a South Africa-based Nigerian ICT expert, says his firm, TRPPN Application, is among the four nominated by the South African government for sponsorship after an exhibition in that country.

Mr. Igbokwe, the Chief Executive and founder of the firm, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg that it was nominated after the Global Entrepreneurship Conference.

“About 8,000 delegates, comprising researchers, policy makers and entrepreneurs attended the conference held last week in Johannesburg.

“It is an annual event sponsored by entrepreneurs from America, banks and private entities.

“TRPPN Application is one of the four entities nominated by the South African government among the 100 exhibitors that attended the event,” he said.

Mr. Igbokwe, who developed a travel and tourism application with safety and security features, said the conference appointed the firm as the social and tourism partner for all the delegates.

“They used the application to go around in the city. It assisted in boosting travel and tourism in Johannesburg,” he said.

According to Mr. Igbokwe, the implication of the nomination is that the application is working and assisting to boost travel and tourism.

“This is also an indication that we have the capability to enhance small and medium scale businesses which might need some booking services or global exposure to attract businesses or foreign direct investment into their businesses,” he said.

He said the Federal Government could tap into the opportunities created by travel and tourism to create millions of jobs and earn more revenues.

(NAN)