NSE partners Access Bank to celebrate Global Money Week

As part of its efforts to promote financial literacy and inclusion in

Nigeria, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in collaboration with Access Bank Plc will commemorate the 2017 Global Money Week.

The event, themed “Learn. Save. Earn” with a series of educational programs is put together to raise awareness and improve the capabilities of young people to make sound financial decisions.

Joseph Kadiri, the NSE media adviser, made this known in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the knowledge sharing sessions will hold from March 27 to March 31, 2017 across all NSE’s offices in Nigeria.

“It will see its employees mentoring young people on how money works, saving, investing, creating livelihood, gaining employment and entrepreneurship,” Mr. Kadiri said.

Other activities for the week, the statement added, will include a Closing Gong ceremony at the Exchange, excursions to the trading floor, and an interactive session with executive management of the Exchange.

The Global Money Week, a global movement to raise awareness of the importance of financial education and financial inclusion for children and youth is led by Child and Youth Finance International (CYFI), a non-profit organisation based in Amsterdam.

According to Pai Gamde, Acting Head, Corporate Services Division, NSE, the Exchange is playing its part in building a financially savvy generation of future leaders.

“To develop an inclusive finance system, we believe we must first solve the problem of educating financial consumers to enable them efficiently utilize access to basic financial services,” Mr. Gamde said.

“We believe that as a nation, children and youths are an important component of building a secured future and we must train these future leaders on how to make sound financial decisions,” he added.

On his part, Head of Corporate Communications, NSE, Olumide Orojimi, said, “The Global Money Week initiative is fully consistent with our vision to promote a market place where investors are well educated to make sound investment decisions.

“We continue to be proud of this programme as it allows our employees and partners to make available their expertise to prepare young people for a secured financial the future.

“For the past two years, the Exchange has been able to directly reach over 3,033 students and pupils from over 54 secondary and primary schools with an indirect effect on about 10,000 young people across its operating environment.”