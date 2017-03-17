Cost of making jollof rice rose 32 per cent in 6 months – Report

Related News

Within the last six months, Nigerian households paid significantly more to make a pot of jollof rice, a newly-released survey found this week.

SBM Intelligence, a strategic intelligence analysis firm, said in its March 3 report that a nationwide sampling of ingredients for the popular Nigerian dish showed it cost N5,388 to make a pot for a family of four as at February 2017.

This, SBM Intelligence said, represented a 32 per cent increase from July 2016 when it cost an average N4, 087 to make a pot for the same number of people.

Not unexpectedly, the firm attributed the sharp rise to inflation in the country.

“We believe that this index gives a bird eye’s picture of national inflationary trends,” it said.

In February, Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index, CPI, which measures prices of consumer goods and services, dropped to 17.78 percent (year-on-year), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

This represented a 0.94 percentage point reduction from the 18.72 percent recorded in January.

SBM Intelligence said some states paid significantly more than others, with Kano being the hardest hit as a pot of jollof rice cost N6, 640 in the major northern city within the months under review.

At N4,950, Lagosians paid the least amount to make a pot of jollof rice, the survey found.

But some parts of the country witnessed a decrease in prices of ingredients for jollof, especially Onitsha and Awka where residents spent N4,960 per pot.

Across the Federal Capital Territory, residents paid N5,750 to purchase the delicacy

The high cost in Abuja is “a mighty delicious incentive for government planners to do more to keep one of the country’s few culinary joys from getting out of reach of consumers,” the report said.

The SBM Jollof index is a composite index that tracks the prices of the main ingredients used to prepare a pot one of Nigeria’s primary delicacies – Jollof rice.

This meal was chosen because it is a delicacy in every part of the country.