Nigeria’s exports to South Africa hits N552.2 billion in 2016

South Africa President, Jacob Zuma. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
South Africa President, Jacob Zuma. AFP PHOTO / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies, said that Nigeria’s exports to South Africa hit N552.2 billion (R23 billion) in 2016.

According to a statement from the country’s Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday, Mr. Davies said South Africa’s exports to Nigeria slightly declined to about N153.7 billion (R6.4 billion) in 2016.

He said the two countries “continuously traded goods at high capacity and Nigeria maintained the trade surplus of R23 billion (N552.2 billion) in 2016”.

According to the minister, the department of trade and industry would lead a business delegation on a trade and investment mission to Nigeria and Ghana from March 20 to 25.

He said the trade mission is aimed to identify and create export markets for South African value-added products and services.

“It will also serve to promote South African products, and service offerings, whilst creating business partnerships between business communities of the respective countries,” he said.

Mr. Davies noted that the trade mission sought to advance Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa’s trade and investment relations.

“Ghana and Nigeria feature as key strategic partners for South Africa in the West Africa, region and are pivotal partners towards advancing integration on the continent,” he said.

The trade mission also seeks to enhance relations in the areas of agroprocessing, infrastructure, mining and capital equipment.

The programme for the mission will include trade and investment seminars, site visits and business-to-business meetings.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Adrusa

    For those who want to burn down MTN and Shoprite See, we too dey make small coins from South Africa.