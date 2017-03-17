Equities market extends gaining streak

Related News

Equities market closed Thursday on a positive note as NSE ASI appreciated by 0.46 per cent to close at 25,418.08 basis points, as against 0.07 per cent appreciation recorded previously.

Data gathered shows that its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.42%.

Market breadth closed positive as Port Paint led 18 Gainers against 14 Losers topped by 7UP at the end of Thursday’s session.

This represents an improved performance when compared with previous outlook.

Market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by 20.18 per cent against 2.64 per cent uptick recorded in the previous session.

Custodyins, Oando and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.

On the other hnd, Zenith Bank and GTBank topped market value list.

Custodyins, however, leads the list of active stocks that recorded impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.