Dangote orders MAN Diesel & Turbo Compressors for Lekki Refinery

Dangote Corporation has placed a double-digit million-dollar order for two compressor trains to be delivered by Germany-based MAN Diesel & Turbo to Dangote Oil Refining Company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dangote is currently building Africa’s largest refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone of Lagos State, investing a total of around $12 billion.

Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group, said the refinery would satisfy 100 per cent of the fuel needs of Nigeria.

“The refinery is also expected to enable Nigeria, as Africa’s biggest crude oil producer, to raise its processing capacities, and become independent from imported fuels.”

Speaking on the project, Wayne Jones, member of the executive board and chief sales officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo, said the project would make a huge impact on Nigeria’s economy.

“This is a milestone project and will have a huge impact on the economy of not only Nigeria but the whole of the West African region,” Mr. Jones said.

“We are very proud to be a part of this project and gladly offer our equipment and technological expertise in order to help to make the Dangote refinery not only Africa’s biggest but also one of the most efficient operations on the continent,” he said.

Managing Director of MAN Diesel & Turbo in Nigeria, Sohail A. Khan, said, “This refinery new building is underlining the long-term growth perspective Nigeria and the region of West Africa has. We are here to serve customers with high-performance technology for the oil and gas industry, process industry or the ever-rising need for efficient power generation.”

Mr. Khan said “the highly efficient machinery” trains from MAN Diesel and Turbo consist of an axial compressor driven by a steam turbine with about 30 MW power.

“Delivered with a comprehensive auxiliary package, they will come into operation for the refinery process of Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC), thereby supporting the production of fuel,” he said.