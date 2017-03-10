How international oil firms can help Nigeria improve production – Official

Related News

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, says increased collaboration and support of international operating companies, IOCs, to the execution of upcoming projects would boost prospects of meeting Nigeria’s aspiration to increase crude oil production.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Simbi Wabote, who spoke during his visit to some IOCs in Lagos, said new projects would create opportunities for the growth and development of Nigerian Content.

Mr. Wabote had visited Chevron, Total Upstream and Shell Petroleum Development Company. He confirmed that the Content Board had adopted mechanisms to accelerate the processing time for plans, technical and commercial evaluation, and issuance of Nigerian Content certificates.

He enjoined other government entities involved in the contracting cycle to adopt similar strategies to ensure the sector achieved the six months contract processing cycle target set by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

The Executive Secretary also said the Board was ready to partner with various interest groups to resolve challenges they might have executing their projects.

The visits to operating and service companies around the country, he explained, were conceived to engage industry players, and update them with strategies by the NCDMB to speed up projects and ensure domiciliation of work scopes as well as maximization of in-country capacities.

One of those strategies was the categorisation of service companies by their capacities, which he said, would now be used in the contracting process.

“All new projects must comply with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010,” he said. “The operating companies must ensure that their contractors and sub-contractors remitted one percent of their contract value to the Nigerian Content Development Fund, NCDF, as required by law.

The Executive Secretary expressed delight with the establishment of pipe coating facilities and steel pipe mills in-country and directed operators to patronise the facilities.

He also warned that the Board would sanction operators that award contracts without approved Nigerian Content Compliance Certificates, NCCC.

Besides, he said the Board was developing a five-year Road Map for Nigerian Content development, with the final document expected to be shared with stakeholders for their inputs and identification of roles they would play in the actualization.

At Chevron, Mr. Wabote canvassed for the participation of operating companies in the Nigerian Content Opportunities Fair planned for March 29 and 30 at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to showcase opportunities in upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

The Fair would also provide multinationals the opportunity to link up and utilize in-country capabilities, he said.

“Most Nigeria companies do not know when projects will come through, so they do not prepare themselves adequately. The fair will provide a platform where we can share information that are not confidential,” he said.

At Shell, the Vice-President Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, discussed the company’s projects, including the Bonga Southwest /Aparo (BSWA).

The company also presented their plans to align the project timelines with the Board, achieve early Final Investment Decision (FID) and carry out joint contracting workshops and in-country capacity re-assessment/revalidation among others.

At Total, Mr. Wabote commended the company for its Nigerian Content achievements on the Egina Deepwater project, which helped to sustain many Nigerian service companies despite the crash of crude oil prices.