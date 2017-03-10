Nigerian postal service generated N8.84 billion revenue in 2016

Related News

The Nigerian Postal Service, NPS, earned a total sum of N8.84 billion as revenue in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics, NSE, has said.

According to a report released by the bureau titled “Annual Postal Services Data 2016”, Stamp Duty generated the highest amount of revenue of N4.09 billion, representing about 46.34 percent of the total

revenue generated in the year.

The report stated further that EMS/Speed Post and Parcel clearance/delivery fee followed closely with N1.36 billion and N726.85 million revenues generated, representing 15.38 percent and 8.23 percent of the total revenue generated respectively.

It added that international mail income also accounted for N715.73 million, representing 8.10 percent of revenue generated in the year under review.

The bureau stated further that the agency handled a total of 33,683,640 mails domestically and internationally in 2016.

The NBS said that 21,057,137 mails, which represent about 63 percent of the total mails, were handled locally while 7,689,093 mails which represent about 23 percent of the total mails were dispatched abroad.

The report also added that 4,937,410 mails which represent about 15 percent of the total mails were received from abroad and delivered in Nigeria.