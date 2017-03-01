Air Peace inaugurates Sokoto route

Related News

Air Peace, one of the nation’s domestic airlines, on Wednesday inaugurated Lagos-Abuja-Sokoto route.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline’s aircraft, Boeing 737-300, with 136 passengers on board, landed at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto at 12:43 p.m.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who welcomed the aircraft, described the airline as one of the “best, safest and reliable” in Nigeria.

Mr. Tambuwal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Garba, said the inclusion of Sokoto route would be rewarding for the airline.

“We will extend the needed support and patronage to the airline,” Mr. Tambuwal said.

The chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema, said at the occasion that the mission was to make air travel in Nigeria safe, pleasurable and affordable.

“We are already replicating our success story on the regional route with the launch of the Lagos-Accra route.

“We will soon extend services to other parts of Africa, Middle East, Europe and USA, among others,” Mr. Onyema, represented by Patrick Achurefe, Manager, Safety and Quality, said.

The airport manager, Sokoto, Ahmed Adamu, assured the airline of the availability of excellent facilities.

NAN reports that other proposed for the aircraft include Abidjan, Douala, Niamey, Dakar, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dubai, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China, Atlanta and London.(NAN)