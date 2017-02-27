FIRS Seals Kabo Airlines, Others Over N200 million Tax Liabilities

Related News

The Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, on Monday, sealed the offices of Kabo Airlines, Monaco Ventures Limited and Paki International Motors, all in Kano, over tax liabilities.

Kabo Airlines owes N149,707,949.03 from the assessment year of 2004 to 2013. According to the head of the enforcement team in Kano, Bukar Gana, the airline’s liabilities are made up of Income Tax (IT) and Education Tax (ET). He explained that the company did not contest the liabilities, an action which led to the sealing of its premises on Ashton Road, Kano State.

Also sealed was Paki International Motors, which owes Company Income Tax (CIT) totaling N51,148,117.57, accumulated between 2008 and 2014.

The enforcement similarly sealed Prince Hotel (Sojuna Hotel) over N8,359, 680.76 liability from 2014 to 2016. In its defence, the hotel management pleaded that the default was as a result of non-disclosure of the liability by the company’s tax auditor. It promised to pay 50 percent of the liability immediately and the remaining in April.

Phamadex Nigeria Limited, which owes withholding tax amounting to N572,331,.72 from 2014 to 2015 assessment year, presented evidence of payment of the liability. However, the company was yet to pay the penalty and interest that had accrued on the liability. The team gave the company the grace to pay up within 24 hours.

The FIRS team also visited the premises of Monaco Ventures Limited over an Education Tax debt of N385,922.50. The company was also sealed up by the team. The enforcement exercise continues in other parts of the country.