Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed on a positive trend on Wednesday with the market indicators appreciating by 0.39 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index increased by 98.09 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 25,130.26, compared with 25,032.17 achieved on Tuesday.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N8.663 trillion, inched N34 billion or 0.39 per cent to close at N8.697 trillion.

Forte Oil led the gainers’ table for the day, appreciating by N5.80 to close at N62.50 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N4.68 to close at N117.30, while Beta Glass gained N1.73 to close at N36.45 per share.

Dangote Cement appreciated by 99k to close at N169 and United Capital gained 15k to close at N3.70 per share.

Conversely, Guinness Nigeria recorded the highest loss for the day, shedding N3.08 to close at N60.92 per share.

CAP Plc trailed with a loss of 83k to close at N29.60, while Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 49k to close at N23.80 per share.

Air Service decreased by 14k to close at N2.73 and Zenith international Bank lost 13k to N15.01 per share.

The financial services sector remains the most traded with Zenith Bank recording the highest volume of activities for the day, exchanging 48.47 million shares worth N727.62 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 25.99 million shares valued at N18.22 million and GT Bank sold 20.04 million shares worth N477.11 million.

Access Bank traded 11.48 million shares valued at N76.02 million and United Capital exchanged 8.47 shares worth N31.17 million.

In all, investors traded 161.94 million shares valued at N1.79 billion exchanged in 4,216 deals against 144.89 million shares worth N1.91 billion transacted in 2,868 deals on Tuesday.

(NAN)