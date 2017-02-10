January customs revenue for Tin-Can port increases by over 100 per cent

Related News

Tin-Can Island Port 2 Customs Command on Friday said that it generated N834.6million in January.

According to Godwin Andishu, the Public Relations Officer, PRO, for the command, the figure was N274.9 million higher than the N559.7milion generated December 2016.

The January 2017 figure is also over 100 per cent increase from the N349.07 million the port generated in January 2016.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Mr. Andishu attributed the rise in the revenue effort of the command to increase in port activities in January, after a Yuletide lull in the preceding month of December.

“The command is committed to improving further its revenue generation this year. The Controller, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dalhatu, has put in place measures to ensure that we achieve our revenue target,” he said.

Commenting further, he explained that, “These include blockage of revenue loopholes, training and retraining of officers, deployment of ICT tools at the command and engagement of the stakeholders on how best they could be served.”

Earlier, the command had announced a revenue figure of N8.1billion for the year 2016.

A breakdown of the 2016 figure showed that the lowest figure of N245.15 million was generated in

March and the highest revenue of N1.57 billion in May.

The Command had attributed last year’s figures to low import activities at the ports, occasioned by foreign exchange scarcity.

But in his submission on Friday, the spokesperson expressed optimism about the measures recently put in place by the customs’ boss, stressing that it will boost the command’s revenue generating

capacity.

“By the time the results fully manifest, we will be talking of a command that is full of activities and generating more revenue,” Mr. Andishu said.