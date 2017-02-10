ExxonMobil Nigeria names new MD

Related News

Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited on Friday announced the appointment of Paul McGrath as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the organisation, with effect from March 1.

Ogechukwu Udeagha, Manager, Media and Communication, said in a statement issued in Lagos that Mr. McGrath will succeed Nolan O’Neal, who elected to retire after 34 years of service.

Udeagha said that Mr. McGrath was a senior executive in charge of project execution for ExxonMobil Development Company, based in Houston, Texas.

McGrath joined ExxonMobil in 1999 and had held a variety of technical and managerial positions in upstream and downstream operations while working in the U.K, Korea, Qatar, Australia and the U.S. (NAN).