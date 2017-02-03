4 Skye Bank Executive Directors resign

Related News

Skye Bank on Friday confirmed that four of its Executive Directors have immediately left the bank.

The bank said the affected directors who had served in executive management capacity for almost two years, left after voluntarily tendering their resignation.

The affected directors who had been in executive positions were also part of the re-constituted board of the bank since the July 4, 2016 intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, include Idris Yakubu, Markie Idowu, Abimbola Izu and Bayo Sanni.

The bank said to ensure that the departure of the top officials did not disrupt the smooth leadership progression and service delivery to its customers, all General Managers have been re-assigned.

The new senior officers who would oversee the affected directorates include Segun Opeke, who would be in charge of the Lagos Commercial Directorate, comprising Corporate, Commercial and Retail.

The other officers include Ayo Abina, to supervise the South directorate, while Femi Aribaloye would oversee the Risk Management Directorate.

The new appointments take immediate effect.

The Group Managing Director of the Bank, Tokunbo Abiru, thanked the Executive Directors for their services to the bank, saying they contributed immensely to the successful leadership transition of Skye Bank, which commenced last year.

A senior official of the bank who confirmed the resignation of the directors told PREMIUM TIMES they were not compelled to take the decision.

“Having put in some time in the bank, resignation from service is not new in the industry. New structures will always create new opportunities and challenges, I think this is the right time to step aside for others to also contribute to the growth of the Bank,” the official, who requested not to be named as he was not permitted to speak to the media, said.

Although the CBN took over the management of the bank last year, it however described it as one of the eight banks considered a ‘Systematically Important Bank, SIB, on account of its size, market share and financial interconnectedness in the country and the West Africa sub-region.