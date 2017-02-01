Arik launches bonanza of free return ticket on purchases

Related News

Arik Air Communications Manager, Ola Adebanji, says the airline is rolling out a series of sales promotions as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Mr. Adebanji made the announcement in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that the first among the planned offers was the special Valentine promo fare which would be available from January 31.

According to him, customers can take the advantage of this offer by buying one return ticket to any destination within Nigeria and then get another return ticket free for their loved ones.

“The offer is open for purchase on or before February 1.

“To make this super flexible, convenient and to give adequate time for customers to plan their getaways with their loved ones, the offer permits the first sector to be travelled anytime until February 28.

“The return sector can be completed on or before March 31.’’

He said that customers wishing to take advantage of this special offer could buy their tickets by calling the airline’s Call Centre on 01-2799999 or at any Arik air at airports or ticketing offices.

(NAN)